Olympics 2024 | All you need to know about the Paris Games Opening Ceremony

Why is this Opening Ceremony historic?

For the first time in the modern era of the Games, Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Instead, around 100 boats will carry an estimated 10,000 athletes on a 6km floating parade on the River Seine.

The Seine, the city’s main water artery, will substitute for the traditional track, the quays will become spectator stands, while the setting sun reflecting off famous Parisian landmarks will provide the backdrop for the event.

Departing from the Austerlitz bridge, the contingents of different countries will sail past the Notre-Dame cathedral and arrive near the Eiffel Tower, after passing under bridges and gateways, including the Pont des Arts and Pont Neuf, and near many of the French capital's landmarks.