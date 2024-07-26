Olympics 2024 | All you need to know about the Paris Games Opening Ceremony

The city of lights is all set for a grand, and historical Opening Ceremony for the Paris Summer Games 2024.
Here is all you need to know about the grand stand start to the celebrated sports event:
When is the Opening Ceremony taking place?
The ceremony is due to start at 1730 GMT (11 pm IST) and last about three hours and 45 minutes.
Why is this Opening Ceremony historic?
For the first time in the modern era of the Games, Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Instead, around 100 boats will carry an estimated 10,000 athletes on a 6km floating parade on the River Seine.
The Seine, the city’s main water artery, will substitute for the traditional track, the quays will become spectator stands, while the setting sun reflecting off famous Parisian landmarks will provide the backdrop for the event.
Departing from the Austerlitz bridge, the contingents of different countries will sail past the Notre-Dame cathedral and arrive near the Eiffel Tower, after passing under bridges and gateways, including the Pont des Arts and Pont Neuf, and near many of the French capital's landmarks.
Who will be there?
The ceremony is expected to be attended by over 80 heads of state and government and more than 300,000 spectators will watch from the river's banks, organisers said.
What can we expect to see?
The ceremony's artistic director said the ceremony will be unlike any other, adding that the show will interweave the parade of athletes, artistic performances and elements of protocol to celebrate Paris, France and the Games.
Details including who will light the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of the Games, or which artists are taking part, have been kept secret.
Who will be leading the Indian contingent?
The Indian contingent in the parade will be led by P V Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist and the female flag bearer for India, and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal, the male flag bearer.
26 July 2024