Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal likely to get three-year ban for indiscipline

Paris: Wrestler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, will be banned for three years by the IOA, a source told PTI on Thursday.

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday.

"The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India," the contingent source said.