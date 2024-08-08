Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal likely to get three-year ban for indiscipline

The Indian Olympic Association decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 10:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Paris: Wrestler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, will be banned for three years by the IOA, a source told PTI on Thursday.

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday.

"The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India," the contingent source said.

The Indian Olympic Association decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

"Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," a source had revealed last night.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 August 2024, 10:46 IST
India NewsSports Newsolympics 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT