Olympics 2024 | Biles to unveil new uneven bars element for Paris Games

Paris: Simone Biles has submitted an original skill on uneven bars ahead of the Paris Olympics that will be the American's sixth move named after her and first on bars if she can successfully complete it.

The new skill is a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns to handstand, a variation of an element named for Canadian Wilhelm Weiler, which Biles has performed for much of her career, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said.

FIG's technical committee awarded it a difficulty value of E on a scale from A to J, meaning it is worth 0.5 in difficulty.