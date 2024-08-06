Olympics 2024 | China's Quan wins gold in women's 10m platform

Paris: China's Quan Hongchan won the women's 10-metre platform event on Tuesday, bagging the country's fifth diving gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Quan retained her Tokyo title on 425.60 points from teammate Chen Yuxi who again won silver. North Korea's Kim Mi Rae took the bronze.

Quan and Chen, who won the synchronised 10m platform event last week, were clear favourites to reach the individual final having dominated the preliminary and semi-final rounds.