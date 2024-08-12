Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live | Preparations underway at Stade de France
Hello readers! Triumphs, tears and photo-finish contests among the most elite athletes of the world — we got it all in the past two weeks. However, the elusive gold continues to elude India. With a total of 6 medals, including one silver and five bronze medals, India finished at the 71st spot in the overall medal tally — significantly lower than the 48th overall finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where India won a total of 7 medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. Meanwhile, the wait continues for the Vinesh Phogat verdict that is has now been scheduled to be delivered before 9:30pm on August 13. All eyes are now on the Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony on August 11 (August 12, 12:30 IST). Stay tuned for all the live updates on the Olympics Closing ceremony, here on DH!
Athletes, spectators and security gear up for closing ceremony
23:4811 Aug 2024
Paris prepares to hand over baton to Los Angeles
Paris will bring down the curtain on a Summer Games that brought dazzling sport to the heart of the French capital and restored the Olympics' mojo, handing over the baton to Los Angeles at the Stade de France national stadium.