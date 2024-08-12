Home
LIVE
Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live | Preparations underway at Stade de France

Hello readers! Triumphs, tears and photo-finish contests among the most elite athletes of the world — we got it all in the past two weeks. However, the elusive gold continues to elude India. With a total of 6 medals, including one silver and five bronze medals, India finished at the 71st spot in the overall medal tally — significantly lower than the 48th overall finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where India won a total of 7 medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. Meanwhile, the wait continues for the Vinesh Phogat verdict that is has now been scheduled to be delivered before 9:30pm on August 13. All eyes are now on the Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony on August 11 (August 12, 12:30 IST). Stay tuned for all the live updates on the Olympics Closing ceremony, here on DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 19:00 IST

00:3011 Aug 2024

Winners of the women's marathon will receive their medals during the ceremony.

00:2011 Aug 2024

WATCH: Manu Bhaker and P R Sreejesh just before closing ceremony event

00:0111 Aug 2024

Athletes, spectators and security gear up for closing ceremony

23:4811 Aug 2024

Paris prepares to hand over baton to Los Angeles

Paris will bring down the curtain on a Summer Games that brought dazzling sport to the heart of the French capital and restored the Olympics' mojo, handing over the baton to Los Angeles at the Stade de France national stadium.

Read more

23:4811 Aug 2024

Man held for climbing Eiffel Tower on final Olympics day

A man climbs Eiffel Tower on Olympics' last day, August 11, 2024, in this screen grab taken from a video.

Kevin Winston via Reuters

A climber scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, before he was intercepted by police mid-way up, police said.

Read more

Published 11 August 2024, 18:18 IST
Sports NewsOlympicsolympics 2024Tom CruiseParis Games 2024Manu BhakerP R Sreejesh

