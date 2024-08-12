Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live | Preparations underway at Stade de France

Hello readers! Triumphs, tears and photo-finish contests among the most elite athletes of the world — we got it all in the past two weeks. However, the elusive gold continues to elude India. With a total of 6 medals, including one silver and five bronze medals, India finished at the 71st spot in the overall medal tally — significantly lower than the 48th overall finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where India won a total of 7 medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. Meanwhile, the wait continues for the Vinesh Phogat verdict that is has now been scheduled to be delivered before 9:30pm on August 13. All eyes are now on the Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony on August 11 (August 12, 12:30 IST). Stay tuned for all the live updates on the Olympics Closing ceremony, here on DH!