Olympics 2024 | Dutch cyclist disqualified and fined after Britain's Oliver Wood wiped out

Saint Quentin-En-Yvelines: The Netherlands were disqualified from the Olympic track cycling Madison after an incident which left British rider Oliver Wood saying he felt like a "crash test dummy" on Saturday.

Judges ruled late on Saturday that Jan-Willem van Schip had endangered another rider and therefore the Dutch, who finished outside the medals, were excluded.

Van Schip was also fined 1,000 Swiss francs.

Wood and team mate Mark Stewart were struggling to make much impression on the 200-lap race but any hopes they had of a late charge were all but wiped out when Wood, who was the inactive rider at the time in the relay-style race, hit the deck.

Television replays showed Van Schip coming alongside Wood and then appearing to thrust his head to one side to make contact with the British rider's helmet, sending him crashing down.

Wood was allowed to continue after being checked over by medics but their race was already run.

"I have no clue, absolutely no clue," Woods told British media when asked how the incident had happened.