Olympics 2024: Foils fuel wind of change for high-speed sailors

London: Singapore's gold medal hope Max Maeder is a poster child for sailing's sea change since the last Olympics, with 'foiling' classes such as his kiteboarding discipline making up half of the 10 events in 2024, compared with only one in Tokyo.

And when the 17-year-old world champion hits the Med off the southern French city of Marseille, it is likely to be the first sight for many of kitesurfers, iQFoil windsurfers and Nacra 17 catamaran sailors 'flying' above the waves on hi-tech foils.

Classes have evolved dramatically since the first sailing events of the modern Olympic era were held in France in 1900, with the craft becoming progressively lighter and faster, an evolution highlighted by kiteboarding's debut.

"Young talents like Max Maeder from Asia are significant in promoting the Olympic racing discipline and creating historic stories that could raise the sport's profile," said Max Blom, CMO of North Actionsports Group and Mystic co-founder.

"He (Maeder) will be a favourite coming into the Olympics, and winning a gold medal for Singapore – something that has only been done once in any sport – would be historic," kiteboarder Blom added in emailed comments to Reuters.