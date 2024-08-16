Olympics 2024 | Heartbroken gymnast Jordan Chiles not giving up on bronze medal

American gymnast Jordan Chiles has not given up on the eventual return of the individual bronze medal that she won at the Paris Olympics but was subsequently stripped for a procedural rule violation.

Chiles said she had been devastated by last weekend's news that she had lost third place in the floor event after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in favour of an appeal by Ana Barbosu, who was subsequently awarded the bronze.

"I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow not just to me but to everyone who has championed my journey," the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.

"To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."