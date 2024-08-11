Olympics 2024 | India has talent to find a replacement for me; don't know what I'll do outside hockey, says Sreejesh

'There won't be a vacuum. Someone will come in my place, for sure. All the sports are like that. Sachin Tendulkar was there and now there is Virat Kohli, and someone will take his place tomorrow. So, Sreejesh was there yesterday, but someone else will come and take his place tomorrow,' said the goalkeeping stalwart.