Olympics 2024 | IOC defends fighters’ eligibility in women’s boxing controversy

Paris: Lin Yu-ting strode toward the boxing ring Friday fully aware that she was walking straight into a swirling controversy that has turned the Paris Olympics into a forum for a fierce debate about biology, gender and fairness in women’s sports.

Lin, who competes for Taiwan, stepped through the ropes for her opening match, bowed a couple of times and got to work. Emerging victorious about 15 minutes later, she greeted some of her supporters and then left the arena as silently as she had arrived. She declined to speak to reporters.

At the same time, Olympic officials were working urgently to rebut what they described as widespread “misinformation” — spurred by a 46-second fight Thursday — that led some to question the presence of Lin and another boxer, Imane Khelif of Algeria, in the Paris Games a year after they were disqualified from the world championships in a dispute about their eligibility.

Mark Adams, the chief spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee, criticized news articles and social media posts that he said sought to cast doubt — unfairly, in the view of Olympic officials and even some other competitors — on the gender of Khelif.

“There has been some confusion that somehow it’s a man fighting a woman,” Adams said. “This is just not the case scientifically.”