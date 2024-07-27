Olympics 2024 | IOC says convicted Dutch rapist will compete at Games as planned

Paris: The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday it was satisfied with explanations given by the Netherlands Olympic team regarding the participation of a convicted rapist in the Paris Games and that he would be competing as planned.

Steven van de Velde, named last month on the Dutch team for Paris, was sentenced to four years in prison in Britain in 2016 following the rape of a 12-year-old girl two years earlier when he was 19.

After serving part of his sentence there, he was transferred to the Netherlands and his sentence came under the rules of Dutch law.