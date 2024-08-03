Olympics 2024 LIVE | Headed towards hat-trick, shooter Manu Bhaker to fight for Gold at 1:00 pm

Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1):
Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 12.30 pm
Women's 25m Pistol (Medal round):
Manu Bhaker -- 1.00 pm
Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations):
Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) -- 1.52 pm
Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations):
Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) -- 2.05 pm
Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5):
Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 pm
Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6):
Vishnu Saravanan -- 4.53 pm
Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5):
Nethra Kumanan - 5.55 pm
Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6):
Nethra Kumanan - 7.03 pm
Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals):
Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) -- 12.18 am (Sunday)
Leon Marchand's coach Bob Bowman said the French swimmer handled the pressure of performing and delivering on home turf in the Olympics perfectly after the 22-year-old sensationally swept the gold medals in all four events he entered at the Paris Games.
Marchand won the 400m individual medley, then the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke on the same night, and finally the 200m individual medley on Friday to earn hero status in France as he shot to the top of the medal charts among individual athletes.
"It's an incredible series of events. I feel like he did everything that we could possibly expect of him in this environment, in this sort of lead-up and preparation," Bowman told reporters.
Czech pair Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac won the Olympic mixed doubles gold medal with victory in the final against China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen on Friday.
Doubles specialist Siniakova and Machac, who are in a relationship off the court, combined superbly and held their nerve in a tense finale to win 6-2 5-7 10-8.
The Czechs hardly put a foot wrong in the first set but Zhang and Wang, the second Chinese pair to reach an Olympic doubles final, raised their level in the second, pushing the match into a superb tiebreak.
The International Boxing Association (IBA) will award Italy's Angela Carini, who lost her welterweight round-of-16 bout against Algerian Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics in 46 seconds on Thursday, $50,000 in prize money, it said on Friday.
Carini pulled out in the first round after the Algerian, who is at the heart of a gender row, pummelled the Italian with a barrage of punches.
The IBA, which was stripped of its international recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year, said Carini would receive $50,000, her federation a further $25,000 and her coach an additional $25,000.