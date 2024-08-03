Olympics 2024 LIVE | Headed towards hat-trick, shooter Manu Bhaker to fight for Gold at 1:00 pm

Leon Marchand's coach Bob Bowman said the French swimmer handled the pressure of performing and delivering on home turf in the Olympics perfectly after the 22-year-old sensationally swept the gold medals in all four events he entered at the Paris Games.

Marchand won the 400m individual medley, then the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke on the same night, and finally the 200m individual medley on Friday to earn hero status in France as he shot to the top of the medal charts among individual athletes.

"It's an incredible series of events. I feel like he did everything that we could possibly expect of him in this environment, in this sort of lead-up and preparation," Bowman told reporters.