Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker admits nerves got the better of her during 25m pistol final

Chateauroux (France): After missing out on a chance to win a third medal at the Paris Olympics by a whisker, a candid Manu Bhaker admitted she allowed the pressure to get the better of her for the first time in a week at the Chateauroux Shooting Range.

Bhaker, having already created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single Olympics after bagging a bronze each in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team, was almost on the verge of completing a hat-trick before a poor series of shots in the eighth round and then an error-prone show in a shoot-off against Veronika Major of Hungary saw her finish fourth.

“The match was a rollercoaster for me,” Bhaker said at the mixed zone. "Beginning was not so great but eventually I caught up with the others. I was trying my best and I was okay. I just telling myself to keep trying and stay in the race. I think the nerves got the better of me, I don’t know. I was trying hard but things were not going my way. Unfortunately I had to finish fourth which is better than not making it to the final. Definitely looking forward to overcoming this in the next cycle.”

Bhaker said fourth place hurts but she doesn’t regret as she gave it her all in the final. “Fourth position definitely does not feel amazing. But there’s always a next time and it’s going to be there for me. Now I have two medals and that’s a lot of motivation to work on the next time. I will try my best and work really hard so that I get a better finish. I have no regrets because I tried my best. Grateful to have won two medals for the country.”