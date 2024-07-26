Olympics 2024 | Paris ceremony cheer undampened by security checks, threat of rain

"We are super excited, it happens once in a lifetime. We have no idea what to expect for the parade so it will be the total surprise," 17-year-old Elise Boukorrass said after passing through security near the Pont de l'Alma bridge with her mother and niece.

"The security checks were a bit long but it's worth it."

American tourists Olivia Collins and her daughter Devin - a swimmer in high school - had travelled to Paris for their first Olympics.

"Yeah, we're excited. Right?" Collins said. "We've been planning the trip for like two years."

Some 45,000 police and thousands of soldiers have been deployed in a huge security operation in Paris for the opening show. Police imposed a security zone along the river, erecting metal barriers to fence off neighbourhoods and requiring authorisation - passes with QR codes - to enter.

"There are more cops than people, I don't feel in danger," said Jean Landerretche, a 19-year-old biochemistry student from Paris. He wasn't too worried about the rain either, "as long as it's not really bad storms."

"I want the world to see how beautiful this city is," said Landerretche, who said he was excited to attend the opening ceremony, the first to take place outside a stadium.

"I can't wait to see how they managed to take the ceremony out of the stadium, I think it's going to be a huge party," said Julie Tourtet, 27, who is volunteering at the Games. "It's really the Olympic spirit: it brings people together, it's moving, we're going to get a huge rush of emotion."

But not everybody shared the excitement.