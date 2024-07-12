Olympics 2024: Quota, qualifying changes mean big names miss out at Paris weightlifting

Some of the biggest names in weightlifting will miss out on the Paris Games after changes to the qualifying process and the introduction of new categories left athletes battling with their team mates for the fewest spots at an Olympics since 1956.

In an effort to make the sport more competitive and keep it on the Olympic programme, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced major changes for Paris, reducing the number of competitors to 120 from the 196 lifters at Tokyo 2020.

Paris will see the lowest number of lifters compete since the 1956 Melbourne Games and have the fewest number of events (10) since 1996, before women's weightlifting was introduced in Sydney four years later.

Both men's and women's events will feature five weight categories and only 12 athletes per division.