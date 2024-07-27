Olympics 2024: Shooters begin quest for redemption

Paris: India’s quest to end two successive Olympic failures at the shooting ranges will commence on Saturday when the competition kicks off at Chateauroux with the initial spotlight firmly on a quartet who have a promised a plenty in recent years.

A lot has been spoken and written about Indian shooters firing blanks at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 (the Games were held in 2021 owing to Covid-19 pandemic) and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) ended up doing a course correction that has seen the sport touch some amazing heights in the build-up to Paris 2024.

Apart from raking in the moolah at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year where they won a record seven gold, nine silver and six bronze medals, the shooters kept locking in Paris quotas at the rate of knots before eventually securing 21 berths, next only to powerhouse China.