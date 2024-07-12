Olympics 2024: Sports Ministry's Olympics cell clears proposals of Paris-bound athletes for equipment

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved multiple proposals for assistance towards equipment by athletes and para athletes in the build up to the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games.

At its weekly meeting, the MOC has approved a proposal of paralympic table tennis medallist Bhavina Patel for assistance to compete in ITTF Para Table Tennis Asia Training Camp 2024 in Thailand from July 16 to 20 along with her coach and escort.

It also approved the request of para shooters -- Manish Narwal, Rudranksh Khandelwal, Rubina Francis and Sriharsha R Devareddy -- for various sport shooting related equipment.

These include air rifle for Sriharsha and Morini pistol for Rubina and assistance towards procurement of two javelins (Valhalla 800g Medium NXB and Diana Carbon 600g) for para-athlete Sandeep Choudhary.