Olympics 2024 | Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended for banned substance

Paris: Congolese sprinter Dominique Lasconi Mulamba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Testing Agency said on Sunday, days after he competed in the Olympic 100 metres in Paris.

Mulamba got through the preliminaries with a time of 10.54 but went out in round one on August 3 when he finished seventh in 10.53. The positive sample was collected a day later in Paris, according to the ITA.

He has the right to challenge the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and can request an analysis of his "B-sample."