Olympics 2024 | Surfing's ringmaster Aguerre readies for the next wave

Teahupo'o Tahiti: Fernando Aguerre says that when he was first elected president of the International Surfing Association in 1994, the organisation consisted of a cardboard box and a cheque.

Thirty years on, the Argentine is now making preparations to pass the torch to a new leader, having built the ISA into a body representing 116 countries and achieving the improbable goal of taking surfing to the Olympics.

"When I got (elected) it was literally a cardboard box like this, with papers and a $5,000 cheque, so I was like, 'I can't go wrong, because ... I'm already at ground zero!'" Aguerre told Reuters.

Having sold the footwear company he set up with his brother for a sum reported to be in the region of $100 million, Aguerre works pro bono.

"I don't make money - I'm free, so I'm a good deal," he laughed when asked about stepping down.