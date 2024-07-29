Olympics 2024 | Taiwanese boxer gets walkover after Nigerian opponent's provisional suspension

Paris: Taiwan's Wu Shih Yi was handed a walkover in her lightweight round of 16 bout on Monday after Nigerian opponent Cynthia Ogunsemilore was provisionally suspended following positive test for a banned substance.
On Saturday, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and African Games champion Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA's prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control collected on Thursday.
In the quarter finals, Wu will next meet either Australia's Tyla McDonald or Maria Jose Palacios of Ecuador, who face off later on Monday.
Published 29 July 2024, 10:28 IST