Olympics 2024 | Vinesh Phogat disqualified: How weight fluctuations affect wrestlers

Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics just a few hours prior to her scheduled gold medal match in the women's freestyle wrestling 50 kg category on Wednesday has left the country deeply shocked and saddened at the same time.

During her weigh-in before the finals, Phogat missed the mark by a mere 100 grams - which was enough to shatter the hopes of India's first gold medal victory in wrestling at the Olympics. The burden of 100 grams - the weight of an empty glass of water - was such that Phogat announced her retirement from the sport in an emotional post on 'X' earlier today.