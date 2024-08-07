Olympics 2024 | WFI's denial to accept her entry till disqualification— 'hurdles' Vinesh constantly battled

A day after entire India celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phoghat's victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, the former was on Wednesday disqualified for the women's freestyle wrestling bout after the referee cited she is overweight by 100 grams. The shocking unexpected development comes meagre months after the Indian strongwoman accused the WFI of trying to stop her from competing in the now under way Olympics at Paris.

It was in April this year when Phogat had voiced her concerns over what she had alleged were created logical hurdles by the Wrestling Federation of India for her support staff. WFI refused to accept the allegations and claimed that Phogat had applied after the deadline to send entries expired.

Phogat was one of the three top wrestlers of the country who led a protracted protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

"Will we face politics even before we go to play for the country because we raised our voice against sexual harassment? Is this the punishment for raising voice against wrong in our country? "I hope we will get justice before we go to play for the country," Phogat had said.