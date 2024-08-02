Olympics 2024: With temperatures soaring in Paris, Sports Ministry ensures 40 ACs for Indian athletes

New Delhi: Indian athletes battling the soaring temperatures and lack of cooling in their rooms in the Paris Olympic Games Village have been provided with 40 portable air conditioners by the country's sports ministry to make their stay comfortable.

The air-conditioners were sent to the Games village after discussions with the Indian Olympic Association and the Indian Embassy in France, according to sources in the ministry.

"Taking into consideration the issues faced by athletes at the Olympic Games village because of the temperature and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports decided to provide 40 ACs in the Games Village rooms where the Indian athletes are staying," the source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.