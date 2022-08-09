A look at Commonwealth Games' all-time medal tally

A look at CWG's all-time medal tally

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 21:12 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games ended on Monday, with India finishing fourth with 22 gold medals and a total of 61 medals. Though India's number of gold medals this time is four less than the 2018 edition, this time the sport of shooting was missing from the roster. The shooters had contributed seven golds in Gold Coast's 66-medal haul, and considering that, India certainly put up a good show.

In light of this, here is the all-time tally of any country that won a medal in the Games. India, interestingly, stood on the fourth spot in both the 2022 rankings and the overal medal rankings.

Commonwealth Games
sports
India
Sports News

