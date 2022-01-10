Ace cueist Pankaj Advani tests Covid-19 positive

'Despite taking all precautions, I ended up getting infected,' he said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2022, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 20:23 ist
World Champion cueist Pankaj Advani. Credit: Instagram/@pankajadvaniofficial

The latest variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has brought the nation under its hold. This week has seen many famous celebrities informing of their positive tests. Now, World Champion cueist Pankaj Advani has tested positive.

"Despite taking all precautions, I ended up getting infected, I have never experienced this kind of shivering and thought of testing myself and the results were positive.

"It's my humble request to everyone that please stay safe and don't take unnecessary risks. These are tough times for all of us. Hopefully, I'll recover in a week," Advani said in a statement.

Advani, who has won the IBSF World Billiards Championship 15 times, the World Team Billiards Championship once, the IBSF World Snooker Championship (15 Reds) three times, (6 Reds) twice, the IBSF World Team Cup, and the IBSF World Team Championship one time each, was preparing to compete in the upcoming international tournament, the IBSF World Snooker Championship that was originally scheduled to take place in January. But, the rising cases of Omicron have resulted in the championship being postponed to March.

Sports News
Billiards
Pankaj Advani
Covid-19
Coronavirus

