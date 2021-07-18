Bajrang Punia wants no drama in early rounds at Tokyo

Bajrang Punia wants no drama in early rounds at Tokyo

The 27-year-old is the second seed in men's 65kg category in Tokyo

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2021, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 16:05 ist
Punia's leg defence is considered probably his only weakness. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Bajrang Punia is determined to avoid come-from-behind wins in his early bouts which could leave him exhausted even before reaching the medal rounds at the Tokyo Olympics, the freestyle wrestler said.

The 27-year-old is the second seed in men's 65kg category in Tokyo, the one on whose shoulders rest India's hopes of winning the country's first Olympic gold in wrestling.

"I want to come back with a medal. I am working on not giving points early," Punia told The Times of India.

Read more: First batch of Indian Olympic contingent reaches Tokyo after rousing send-off

"Coach (Emzarios Bentinidis) keeps on telling me that a come-from-behind victory requires a lot of effort and if I keep on doing that, I will be spent when I reach the medal rounds."

World champion Russian Gadzhimurad is the top seed in a strong group which, according to Punia, contained 10-12 wrestlers who could beat each other "on their day".

An Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Punia's leg defence is considered probably his only weakness, but the wrestler from Haryana was not too perturbed.

"Just focusing on leg defence is not the solution," he said.

"When the opponent starts getting tired and fatigue sets in him, that's when I pounce on and attack and accumulate points.

"My style is more on the lines of working hard for my win. I am not able to play the technical game like the other 65kg wrestlers do.

"My strong point is power and endurance. That helps me to come back (in a bout)." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bajrang Punia
Wrestling
sports
Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Sports News

What's Brewing

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

All for one

All for one

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

 