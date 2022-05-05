Bhavani’s Olympic tryst provides a big fillip to fencing

Role models, as in life, are crucial in sport too. The success on the sporting arena, whether individual or team sport, often inspires a generation of aspirants. Sports like cricket have multiple idols to follow but it’s the niche disciplines that lack inspirational figures. It’s more so when it comes to women’s sports.

Sania Mirza heralded a mini-revolution in women’s tennis with her unprecedented on-court success for an Indian, MC Mary Kom inspired hundreds across the country, and particularly in northeast, to take up boxing and more recently, Aditi Ashok’s stirring at the Tokyo Olympics made people take golf more seriously. At the same event, Bhavani Devi created a history of sorts by becoming the first Indian fencer, men or women, to qualify for the quadrennial bash.

Bhavani didn’t win a medal but her participation has given the much-needed fillip to the game in the country.

“I made all my friends and family in our village watch Bhavani didi compete at the Tokyo Olympics,” said Jubraj Singh from the village of Oinam in Vishnupur district of Manipur. “Most of them understood the sport I was a part of only then. It was a proud moment for all fencers in the country.”

Jubraj is one of the several Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) development athletes taking part in the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru.

Just like the 18-year-old Jubraj, Bhavani’s breakthrough qualification to the biggest sporting extravaganza has ignited and inspired the Indian fencing community like never before.

“We have seen rapid improvement since then in terms of support, better equipment and facilities. We are getting more international competition exposure too,” explained Ningthouba Sukham, a fellow Manipuri from Kyamgei in Imphal district who started fencing as a nine-year-old in 2011.

Aurangabad’s Abhay Shinde shared similar observations about increased encouragement towards youngsters from the State and national federations or educational institutions and added: “Earlier, we had to explain what the sport is to everybody we met. But she has popularised the sport because of which we get noticed from people in general,” said the 19-year-old.

For Jagmeet Kaur who comes from the remote village of Sukharaju with 300 people, in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, the watershed moment has shattered the psychological barriers of dreaming big.

“It felt impossible when I started eight years ago. But Bhavani has paved the way for all of us to not just dream of making it to the Olympics but instilled belief in winning a medal.”