British archer Jodie Grinham becomes first pregnant athlete to win Paralympics medal

British archer Jodie Grinham became the first pregnant Paralympics athlete to win a medal when she took bronze in women's individual compound, official Paralympics social media accounts said on Saturday.

Seven months pregnant, 31-year-old Grinham held her nerves to beat Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist and friend Phoebe Paterson Pine by a razor-thin 142-141 scoreline in Friday's bronze medal match-up.

"Baby hasn't stopped kicking," Grinham said. "It's almost like baby's going, what's going on? It's really loud, mommy what are you doing? But it's been a lovely reminder of the support bubble I have in my belly.