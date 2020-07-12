BTC plans to bring back racing in August

After nearly a fourth-month break, the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) has begun preparations to resume racing activities next month.

On Saturday, the BTC had a meeting to take stock of the situation. “We had a fruitful meeting. The committee members were joined by doctors and trainers,” BTC chairman Vinod Sivappa told DH. The BTC had drawn curtains on its winter season due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the second week of March.

All notified

Sivappa said the club has started work towards organising a short period of racing. “Everyone involved in racing has been notified. The meeting was the first step towards resumption of racing. The summer meeting is called off. We are looking at holding eight to ten days of racing. We have begun track work and horses are being exercised. We want to start something next month,” he said.

It may be recalled that a riding boy, who lived in the club’s premises, was tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday while one of BTC’s veterinary officials had contracted the virus recently.

The chairman stressed the club will be responsible in its actions.

“We have to be strict about the protocols. We are keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the State. As one of the premier racing clubs of the country, we want to plan this to perfection. At the end of the day, our job is to administer racing. For now, we have made a prospectus ready for racing,” he said.

Going further, discussions with government authorities will be crucial, said Sivappa. “Their approval is everything. The government will look at all aspects. We can go ahead only after the government gives its nod for racing. For now, we will have our plans in place,” he said.

In the coming meetings, the BTC is set to discuss the implementation of online betting during the races. Earlier this month, the State government had legalised online betting, much to the relief of horse racing community in Karnataka. Without an online forum, the Indian horse racing has taken a massive hit with everyone involved incurring huge financial losses.