Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on Day 10

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 10th day on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Aug 07 2022, 04:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 04:07 ist
Gold medallist Naveen Kumar holds the tricolor after winning the final of Men's Freestyle Wrestling 74kg event at the Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:

Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm

Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm

Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)

BADMINTON:

Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm

Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm

Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm

BOXING:

Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm

Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm

Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm

CRICKET:

Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm

HOCKEY:

Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm

SQUASH:

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm

Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday). 

