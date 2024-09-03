Each win to fetch Rs 1.67 crore! Here's the prize money distribution for Gukesh vs Liren World Chess Championship Match

The 2024 World Chess Championship will be played in a revamped format. In the last final, Ding managed to beat Nepomniachtchi in tiebreaks after scores were tied following their 14 classical games.

In the tiebreaker, four rapid games, each of 25 minutes, had to be played with a 10-second increment per move. If scores were level even after that, a blitz playoff of two games (each of five minutes) along with a three-second increment per move were in order.

However, the match did not go to the blitz round as Ding pocketed the match in the last game of the rapid round.

This time around, there will be a gradual decrease of time controls in the tiebreaker games. If there is no result after the 14 classical games, four rapid games of 15 minutes (along with an increment of 10 seconds increase per move) will be played. This will be followed by two rapid games again, this time of 10 minutes with 5-second increments per move.

If the scores are still tied after these six games, there will be a two-game blitz playoff of three minutes with a 2-second increment per

If this also ends in a draw, another 3-minute game will be played with a 2-second increment per move.

This format will be replayed until a decision is reached.