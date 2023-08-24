Explained | What happens in a chess tiebreaker?

If the above games fail to produce a winner, then 2 more games with even more reduced time control of 5 minutes for each player and a 3-second increment per move, starting from move 1, will be played.

If a winner doesn’t emerge even after the above games, the finals will then be held in the blitz format, which is similar to sudden death.

In this format, unlike the rapid format, there will only be one game with a time control of 3 minutes for each player and a 2-second increment per move, starting from move 1, to decide the winner.

If the above game is drawn again, the same format shall be repeated until one of them wins.