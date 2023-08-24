Explained | What happens in a chess tiebreaker?

After the last two games of the Chess World Cup 2023 finals resulting in a draw, Indian Grandmaster P Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen will face each other in a tie-breaker to win the tournament.
The last two games held, were both a 35 move and 30 move draw, respectively. This has forced both players to head for a tie-breaker at Baku, in Azerbaijan.
What happens in a tie-breaker ?
The tie-breakers for the finals will be held in rapid and blitz formats. It will start with the rapid format, which is a set of 2 games. In this format, two tie-break games will be played with time control of 25 minutes for each player and a 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.
If the score is level again, 2 more games will be played but with a reduced time control of 10 minutes for each player and 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.
If the above games fail to produce a winner, then 2 more games with even more reduced time control of 5 minutes for each player and a 3-second increment per move, starting from move 1, will be played.
If a winner doesn’t emerge even after the above games, the finals will then be held in the blitz format, which is similar to sudden death.
In this format, unlike the rapid format, there will only be one game with a time control of 3 minutes for each player and a 2-second increment per move, starting from move 1, to decide the winner.
If the above game is drawn again, the same format shall be repeated until one of them wins.
The Indian Grandmaster has an advantage
Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen thrice in 2022, in the same rapid and blitz formats. The Indian Grandmaster has been in top form in the tournament. In the last year and a half, Praggnanandhaa has won 5 games under the shorter time period formats.
“Praggnanandhaa has already played a lot of tie-breaks against very strong players. I know he is very strong. If I have some energy, if I have a good day, obviously I will have good chances.” said Magnus Carlsen after the second draw.
Both the players agreed to a draw in the second game of the finals as both of them looked tired and wanted to begin a new game with a fresh mind.
“I also feel exhausted, as I said in the previous interviews. Now I can just give everything tomorrow and relax after that.” said Praggnanandhaa after the draw.
Both players look to come back in the rapid and blitz formats, vying for a win in the Chess World Cup final. India is watching the child prodigy, Praggnanandhaa, if he wins, will be the youngest to clinch the world cup.