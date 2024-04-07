FIDE candidates chess-round 3: Pragg and Vaishali bounce back, Gukesh impresses

On a day ruled by draws, the siblings R Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali scored over Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Nurgyul Salimova respectively in the only two decisive encounters of the third round of the FIDE Candidates and Women’s Candidates chess tournament. Dommaraju Gukesh impressed but was not perfect, perhaps missing out on a promising continuation and a winning opportunity against two- time Challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, the game ultimately petering into a draw. Vaishali played a beautiful game to notch a convincing victory.

Gukesh, Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura lead the elite eight player Double Round Robin tournament with 2 points apiece, Vidit and Pragg follow behind with 1.5 points each and Hikaru Nakamura, Alireza Firouzja and Nijat Abasov trail half a point behind. The 38 move draw between Alireza and Caruana in a Sicilian defense was a rather uneventful one and after suffering losses yesterday Nakamura and Abasov too appeared content to split the point.

Tan Zhongyi of China leads the Women’s Candidates with 2.5 points while Aleksandra Goryachkina follows half a point behind Humpy, Vaishali and Kateryna Lahno have logged 1.5 points each and Lei Thingjie, Nurguyl and Anna Muzychuk are bunched at the bottom with a points each.

17-year-old Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi went the Catalan way with the former enjoying space advantage in the middle-game. The queens were traded early in the game and amidst the flurry of exchanges Gukesh had an opportunity to prevent the exchange of rooks and enhance his position, a chance he missed on the 29th turn. Nepomniachtchi could breathe easier after the exchange of rooks and by then a draw was the most just outcome.