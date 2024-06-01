Funds to buy new wheelchair hindering champion para shooter Mona Agarwal's Paralympic preparation

New Delhi: Despite her successive gold medals at Para-shooting World Cups, Mona Agarwal faces a stark reality -- her triumphs have not translated into the crucial funds required to procure a wheelchair for the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games.

The 37-year-old, who suffers from polio and competes in the 10m air rifle (SH1) para shooting category, struck gold at the WSPS Para World Cup in New Delhi in March to secure the country's ninth and last Paralympic quota.

The mother of two then went on to grab another gold in the Para World Cup in Changwon, Korea in April, becoming one of the few Indian shooters to secure successive top-podium finishes at the global competition.

However, all her sponsorship funds were exhausted in buying a rifle and competing "at her own cost" in the Changwon World Cup, leaving her with no resources to upgrade her wheelchair, which she believes could take her "to a different level" at the Paralympics.

"I was expecting to get enrolled in the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) following my success in the Delhi Para World Cup in March. I'm hopeful it will happen but don't know the reason why it's been delayed by two months," the shooter from Jaipur told PTI.