Google Doodle honours Olympic Indian swimmer Arati Saha

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 24 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 12:46 ist
Google Doodle honouring Arati Saha. Credit: Google.com

Google is known for commemorating holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures through its creative doodles. Featuring in today’s Google Doodle is Indian swimmer Arati Saha. But why is Google honouring her on her 80th birth anniversary?

Arati Saha is a groundbreaking Indian long-distance swimmer and Olympian who became the first Asian woman to cross the English Channel. She swam 42 miles from Cape Gris Nez, France, to Sandgate, England.

She was born in Kolkata, on this day, in 1940.

Shah’s doodle was also drawn by Kolkata-based artist Lavanya Naidu. 

Saha started swimming at an early age of four and went on to set an all-India record in 1949, breaking Dolly Nazir's all-India record in a 1951 West Bengal state meet. Later Saha, along with Nazir, represented India in the 1952 Summer Olympics.

The Indian Postal Department honoured her achievements in 1999 by releasing a Rs 3 postal stamp.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to today’s Google Doodle:

