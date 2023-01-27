Hockey WC: Germany stun Australia 4-3 to reach final

Gonzalo Peillat scored a hat-trick as former champions Germany bounced back from two goals down to stun Australia 4-3 and reach the field hockey World Cup final on Friday.

The Argentine-born Peillat converted three penalty corners and Niklas Wellen struck at the death in Bhubaneswar as Germany celebrated their place in Sunday's final.

It was heartbreak for world number ones Australia, who led 2-0 until the 42nd minute when Peillat, who switched nationalities last year, found the net to set the tone for the fightback.

By the fourth quarter it was raining penalty corners and goals with Australia making it 3-2 ahead of the final three minutes courtesy of a strike from Blake Govers.

Peillat's drag flick made the scores level in the 58th minute, then Wellen struck the winner in the 59th.

Two-time champions Germany will take on the winner of the second semi-final, between defending champions Belgium and the Netherlands, to be played later Friday.