Hockey WC: Germany stun Australia 4-3 to reach final

It was heartbreak for world number ones Australia, who led 2-0 until the 42nd minute

AFP
AFP, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jan 27 2023, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 20:18 ist
Germany's Gonzalo Peillat (L) fights for the ball during the men's semi-final match between Australia and Germany at the FIH Odisha Field Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, in Bhubaneswar on January 27, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Gonzalo Peillat scored a hat-trick as former champions Germany bounced back from two goals down to stun Australia 4-3 and reach the field hockey World Cup final on Friday.

The Argentine-born Peillat converted three penalty corners and Niklas Wellen struck at the death in Bhubaneswar as Germany celebrated their place in Sunday's final.

It was heartbreak for world number ones Australia, who led 2-0 until the 42nd minute when Peillat, who switched nationalities last year, found the net to set the tone for the fightback.

Also Read | India thrash Japan 8-0 in FIH Men's World Cup classification match

By the fourth quarter it was raining penalty corners and goals with Australia making it 3-2 ahead of the final three minutes courtesy of a strike from Blake Govers.

Peillat's drag flick made the scores level in the 58th minute, then Wellen struck the winner in the 59th.

Two-time champions Germany will take on the winner of the second semi-final, between defending champions Belgium and the Netherlands, to be played later Friday.

