Horse racing commences for first time since March

Horse racing commences for first time since March in Bengaluru

There would be five race days on November 1, 7, 14, 21 and 28

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 01 2020, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 18:09 ist
Horse Racing. Credit: Reuters

After more than a seven-month gap due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, horse racing got underway at the Bangalore Turf Club on Sunday.

"In all, eight races took place starting from 1.30 pm today. There were no spectators and no betting," a BTC employee told PTI.

The BTC had announced recently that there would be five race days on November 1, 7, 14, 21 and 28.

"The prospectus for the remaining part of the season will be announced on or before the second week of November 2020," the managing committee had said in its announcement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bangalore Turf Club
Horse Racing
Coronavirus lockdown
sports

What's Brewing

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

Ayurveda can be effective in mild Covid-19 cases: AIIA

Ayurveda can be effective in mild Covid-19 cases: AIIA

 