Humpy hopes GCL will spur corporate involvement

Over dependence on machine learning is hampering practical thinking: something that Koneru Humpy observes as probably the only drawback among tech-savvy young chess stars who she otherwise thinks are much faster and sharper than players from her generation or older.

And this amalgamation of seasoned pros with budding talents across chess boards and as team-mates is the most exciting bit about being part of the Global Chess League (GCL), said Humpy in a virtual interaction with DH.

In Pics | Top 10 chess players in the world in 2023

“Back then, it took us months to study and learn a single opening move,” said the 36-year-old who became the youngest female Grandmaster aged 15 years and one month in 2002. “But now, one can buy packages explaining multiple opening strategies that one can incorporate and experiment in online games even before entering their first tournament. Besides, connecting with foreign Grandmasters for training is just a click away that has made learning chess easier,” she added.

If modern tools to master an ancient game is the need of the hour, a franchise-based event was the upgrade the sport required to stay relevant to the current times.

The GCL was formed to adhere to this need.

A mixed team event with rapid format, is set to take place in Dubai from June 21 to July 2. Featuring six teams comprising six players each (one icon player, two superstar men, two superstar women and a prodigy), Koneru is part of the upGrad Mumba Masters.

The 2019 women’s World Rapid Chess Champion has Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Vidit Gujrathi, Alexander Grischuk (Russia), Harika Dronavalli and Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) as team-mates.

With Vishwanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, recent world champion Ding Liren and the runner-up Ian Nepomniachtchi all under one roof and leading the other teams, Humpy is eager to experience a competition unlike before.

“All the teams look well balanced. As for me, I’m happy that Harika is in the same team. We are good friends and I know Vidit pretty well too. I hope the familiarity and the bond we share outside will reflect positively when we play as a team in the tournament,” she said.

Humpy opines that the event, along with attracting more spectators, will act as a platform for corporates to take chess more seriously and come forward to fund players in the future.

“Corporate backing will hopefully increase because the biggest misconception is that chess is not an expensive sport. With a huge untapped talent pool in India, we need people to support players who are upcoming to grow the game.”