In a first for an Indian firm, IOC to make fuel for Formula 1 cars

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) - the nation's top oil firm - will in three months start manufacturing fuel used in adrenaline-pumping Formula One or F1, motor racing as it looks to expand its basket of niche fuels.

IOC, which already has three branded fuels, including high-selling XtraGreen diesel, on Wednesday unveiled 'Storm' petrol that it will supply for the Asian region motorcycle road racing championship.

"Today, we are partnering with FIM Asia Road Racing Championship for the supply of 'Storm'. We are the first company in India to manufacture fuel of specifications used in road racing," IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said.