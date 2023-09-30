Asian Games: India beat Pakistan to clinch gold in men's squash

Top seeds India upstaged traditional rivals Pakistan in a sensational duel to claim the gold medal in the men's team squash event at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The hero of the day was Chennai's Abhay Singh, who kept his composure and raised his game to get the better of Noor Zaman 3-2 in a seesaw decider, in which the 25-year-old Indian saved two gold medal points to emerge triumphant and throw his racquet in the air.