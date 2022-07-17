India bow out of FIBA Asia Cup after losing to Lebanon

India bow out of FIBA Asia Cup after losing to Lebanon

India lost 63-104 in its final Group D match at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

PTI, Jakarta,
  • Jul 17 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 19:48 ist
The Indian men's basketball team suffered a huge defeat against Lebanon, its third consecutive in the competition, to end its campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup on a disappointing note here on Sunday.

India lost 63-104 in its final Group D match at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Winless India finished last in the four-team group. The top team from each group advanced to the quarterfinals, while the second and third placed sides will feature in the playoffs.

India had earlier lost 47-100 against New Zealand before suffering a 59-101 defeat at the hands of Philippines.

India's best performance in the FIBA Asia Cup was a fourth-place finish in the 1975 edition.

