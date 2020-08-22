India captain says chess players received no govt support for 2020 Olympiad: Report

Chess players have not been supported by the Indian government in this year’s Online Olympiad 2020, the world tournament conducted by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), team captain Vidit Gujrathi told Mint in an interview. The Indian team has had to bear their own expenses which includes training.

“There’s no role of the government, sadly, in this preparation,” the captain of the chess team, Gujrathi (25) said.

“We’re trying to help each other as much as we can. It’s sad to see as a professional player, playing for the country, even the training expenses aren’t taken care of…All preparation done here is based on the players’ own individual skill and finances.”

According to him, 10 days of intense training costs 4,000 to 5,000 euros (Rs 4-5 lakhs).

Bharath Singh Chauhan, secretary of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), said that the player could not be helped as the Olympiad was announced at a short notice. The tournament was supposed to be held in Russia in August, however, it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In June, FIDE announced that it will be hosting the event online.

There were three coaching camps for the players in 2018 Olympiad, they were given 5-star accommodation, a psychologist and a yoga teacher, Chauhan said. This year, however, it wasn’t “feasible” to meet for the camp due to Covid-19.

The negligence is aggravated by a rift in AICF, president of the Chess Players Forum, Varugeese Kochy said. Earlier in 2020, the federation split into two factions: one led by Chauhan, the other by president PR Venketrama Raja. In April, multiple reports stated that the federation’s bank accounts were frozen.

Despite this, Gujarathi is positive about his 10-member team which comprises big names such as former world champion Vishwanathan Anand, World number two in women’s chess, Koneru Humpy, grandmasters P Harikrishna, D Harika and two junior world champions Nihal Sarin and R Pragganananda.

“I’ll focus on what is in my control, I’m in touch with the team. We have private talks, training and analysis. We’re working hard. I’m sure our skill will speak.”