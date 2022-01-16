India Open Badminton: Lakshya stuns World Champion to win maiden Super 500 title

India Open Badminton: Lakshya wins maiden Super 500

It was a double delight for India as earlier, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their first-ever Indian Open finals

  • Jan 16 2022, 20:20 ist
World championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen defeated current World Champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games 24-22, 21-17 to win the first India Open men's singles title, here on Sunday.

It was a double delight for India as earlier, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their first-ever Indian Open finals as they defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-16, 26-24 in the men's doubles.

In the semi-final, Sen came back from a game down to beat Malaysia-s Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 and set up a clash with World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash.

