Indian GM Praggnanandhaa loses to China's Ding Liren in Chessable Masters final

Praggnanandhaa loses to Ding in Chessable Masters final

DH Web Desk
  • May 27 2022, 08:59 ist
R Praggnanandhaa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa lost to China's Ding Liren in the final of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters tournament on Friday.

More to follow...

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
R Praggnanandhaa
Sports News
Chess

