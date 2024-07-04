Indian-origin schoolgirl chess prodigy to be youngest in England team

London: Bodhana Sivanandan, a nine-year-old Indian-origin schoolgirl is set to make chess history after she became the youngest person selected to represent England internationally in any sport.

Bodhana, from Harrow in north-west London, will join the England Women’s Team at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, in September. The others in her team are all in their 20s, 30s or 40s.

"I found out yesterday after I came back from school when my dad told me. I was happy. I hope I’ll do well and I’ll get another title," she told the BBC on Wednesday.