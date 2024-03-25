Jannik Sinner pulls off Miami great escape but no way out for Rune

But second seed Sinner, displaying some of the steel that has made him a Grand Slam champion, came through in the clutch by securing his first break of the match when he needed it most to go up 6-5 and then held serve to level the contest at 1-1.

After flirting with danger, the Italian took command by breaking the 26th-ranked Griekspoor at the first opportunity in the third set and broke a second time to go 5-1 ahead before serving out the match with a forehand winner into an open court.

"I think even the first set was really close, but it went away,” said Sinner, who will next play the winner of the match between Chris O’Connell and Martin Damm. "Mentally I tried to stay strong, which I did, and I was in a tough situation today.

"It’s been a tough day for me, but very happy about the result."