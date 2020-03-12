Japan says no change in planning for Olympics

Japan says no change in planning for Olympics amid coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  Mar 12 2020
  • updated: Mar 12 2020, 10:46am ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that there is no change in planning for the 2020 Olympics, set to start in July, and there is also no need to declare a state of emergency in Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Suga told a news conference that a team of experts said earlier this week there has been no explosive spread of the virus in Japan so there is no need for drastic steps such as a state of emergency, but that Japan was maintaining its vigilance as the virus continues to spread.

