Jeev Milkha Singh along with his son to compete at inaugural Chandigarh Open

Chandigarh: The legendary Jeev Milkha Singh and his 14-year-old son Harjai Milkha Singh will be in action at the inaugural Chandigarh Open which will witness some of the top golfers teeing off at the Chandigarh Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday announced the launch of the Rs 1 crore prize money tournament, to be held from April 3-6.

Harjai, who won the US Kids Golf European Championship in the boys U-13 category last year, alongwith Ayaan Gupta and Ram Singh Maan are the three amateurs who will get the chance to rub shoulders with the top professionals.