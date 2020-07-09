Just reward for hard-working boxer Amit

It was in 2018 that Amit Panghal made his first big statement.

At the Jakarta Asian Games final, the unheralded Indian backed up his big punches with brilliant lateral movements to beat Uzbekistan's Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov, considered one of the finest in the game.

On a high after the special triumph, Amit completely owned 2019 with two major titles in his new category (52 kg). Carrying the confidence of the Asian Championship gold (Bangkok), the youngster clinched a historic silver in the World Championship at Yekaterinburg, Russia, in September last.

En route to becoming the first Indian male boxer to secure a runner-up finish at Worlds, Amit punched his ticket to the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics. His impressive progress makes him one of India's biggest medal hopes at the quadrennial event scheduled next year.

For the on-song 24-year-old, it was a just reward when the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) placed him in the top spot of its latest rankings on Monday.

“A boxer loves to battle in the ring. It has been tough to stay away from the sport. This good news couldn’t have come at a better time,” an elated Amit told DH.

Boxing’s world governing body, which released its ranking after 18 months, rated the boxers (men and women) on their performances in 2019. Amit, with 1300 points, pushed Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin (1200) of Uzbekistan to the second spot.

Amit's wasn't a glamorous upbringing by any means. If he is living his dreams today, it is because of his brother's sacrifice and coach's belief in the gifted pugilist. Reflecting on his promising rise, the boxer from a village called Mayna in Rohtak, Haryana, thanked his long-time mentor Anil Dhankar and elder brother Ajay, who is with the Indian Army.

At the Combat Boxing Club in Gurgaon, Amit is one of Dhankar's special wards. "I have been training with Dhankar sir for 12 years and he has stood by me through the thick and thin,” said the 2016 national champion.

During the grim lockdown period, Amit went back to his roots to find peace. “I helped my father in farming. I love farming. One of my photos in the field went viral and I was really happy to see so much love from the people,” he said.

Amit has grown only stronger in the face of difficulty. When the AIBA removed the 48kg category from its Olympic programme, Amit had to shift to the 52 kg section. For the short-statured boxer, this was a challenge but he came up trumps.

“Due to my height of 5.2 feet, I knew I would find it difficult to reach my taller opponents in the 52 kg category. I worked on my power for three months. After gaining strength, I picked up a couple of new movements,” he said.

The boxer is currently quarantined in Patiala ahead of the national camp. “The Covid-19 doesn’t spare anyone and boxing is a contact sport, making it more risky in the current situation. For now, the BFI has asked us to work on our fitness and train alone. We have been told to shadow practice inside the ring,” said Amit.