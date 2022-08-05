Lawn Bowl: India women's pair bows out after quarterfinal loss

Lawn Bowl: India women's pair loses quarterfinal match

Lovely Choubey. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the the Commonwealth Games here on Friday after they went down in the quarter-final clash.

The Indian duo lost to England's Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14.

Choubey and Saikai led on two occasions, first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after end nine.

However, they squandered an early advantage and allowed the English pair of Tolchard (lead) and Pharoah (skip) to make a strong comeback.

After the 10th round, England surged ahead and kept increasing their lead and eventually emerged victorious.

England will now face New Zealand in the semi-final, while Australia will take on Malaysia in other last four clash.

